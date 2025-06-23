Cal Raleigh hits 32nd home run, Seattle Mariners roll 11-2 over Twins

article

The Brief Cal Raleigh hit his 32nd home run of the season as Seattle clubbed four homers against the Twins in an 11-2 rout. Raleigh has homered in four straight games for the first time in his career, hitting six home runs in his last six games, and five home runs in his last four. Julio Rodríguez, Luke Raley and Dominic Canzone also homered for Seattle. Bryan Woo matched a career-high with nine strikeouts, allowing two runs on six hits with a walk over six innings.



Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 32nd home run on Monday, one of four by the Seattle Mariners in their 11-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Raleigh hit a two-run shot to left in the ninth inning off reliever Joey Wentz.

Julio Rodríguez and Luke Raley homered as part of a six-run third inning for Seattle. Dominic Canzone, who homered twice on Sunday, went deep again for the Mariners, while Bryan Woo (7-4) gave up two runs and struck out nine to win his second straight start.

Brooks Lee, Trevor Larnach and Carlos Correa each had two hits. Larnach and Correa hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning for Minnesota, which has lost 14 of its last 17.

Twins starter Bailey Ober (4-5) had just one bad inning, but it was rocky enough to be the difference in the game. He gave up six runs in the third, with a two-run homer by Rodríguez and Raley's three-run shot doing most of the damage.

Ober allowed only two other baserunners and struck out seven in his seven-inning stint.

Rodríguez added a two-run double in the ninth inning before Raleigh's home run.

Key moment

Ober was one out away from getting out of the third inning with just three runs allowed. But he left a fastball over the middle to Raley, who drove it an estimated 436 feet to right-center for a three-run homer that gave Seattle a 6-0 lead.

Key stat

Since losing starters Pablo López and Zebby Matthews to shoulder injuries in early June, the Twins have allowed 133 runs in 17 games, an average of 7.8 per game.

Up next

The second game of the series features a matchup of veteran right-handers as Seattle’s Luis Castillo (4-5, 3.38) faces Chris Paddack (3-6, 4.48) for the Twins.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press

MORE MARINERS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Cal Raleigh wins AL Player of the Week award for second time this month

Commentary: Raleigh's at-bats are becoming must-see TV in potentially historic summer ahead

Seattle's Cal Raleigh hits milestone during Mariners win over Cubs

Cubs hold off Raleigh, Mariners for a 10-7 win

Raleigh homers twice, breaks Bench's record in Seattle Mariners' 9-4 win over Chicago Cubs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.