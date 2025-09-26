Seattle Mariners rally falls short in 3-2 loss to Dodgers

article

The Brief Tanner Scott struck out Eugenio Suárez with the bases loaded in the ninth inning as the Mariners lost 3-2 to the Dodgers. It was Seattle's first home loss since August 26, a 7-6 loss to the San Diego Padres. It snapped a streak of 11 straight wins at home, which matched a franchise record. Dominic Canzone had the only RBI of the game for Seattle on a two-out single in the 8th inning. Randy Arozarena scored in the first inning on an error by Dodgers left fielder Michael Conforto.



Tanner Scott struck out Eugenio Suárez with the bases loaded in the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners lost their first home game in a month, 3-2, to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

The Mariners clawed a run back in the eighth inning off Blake Treinen on a two-out single from Dominic Canzone and threatened to steal another victory. A two-out double from Cal Raleigh sparked the rally attempt in the ninth off Scott. After an intentional walk of Julio Rodríguez, Scott hit Mitch Garver to load the bases.

But Scott buckled down and got Suárez to swing over the top of a 1-2 slider for the final out to preserve the win.

It was Seattle's first home loss since August 26, a 7-6 loss to the San Diego Padres. It snapped a streak of 11 straight wins at home.

It also ended the Mariners' chances at the No. 1 seed in the American League as both the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees won earlier in the night. The Mariners are two games back of both teams and lose tiebreakers to both clubs, which ensures Seattle will be the No. 2 seed in the AL.

The Mariners jumped out quickly to an early lead off Dodgers spot starter Emmet Sheehan. Randy Arozarena singled and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Rodríguez crushed a line drive to left field that glanced off the glove of Michael Conforto for an error that scored Arozarena for a 1-0 lead.

Sheehan sailed a pick-off attempt at second base into center field as Rodríguez advanced to third, but Sheehan struck out Josh Naylor and Suárez to escape further damage.

Meanwhile, George Kirby struck out the first four batters he saw en route to 10 strikeouts in just five innings for Seattle.

Dalton Rushing's infield chopper left no play at third base for Suárez for a single to lead-off the third inning. Enrique Hernandez worked a 3-1 count against Kirby and crushed an inside sinker deep to left field for a two-run blast that gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead.

Shohei Ohtani walked and stole second base, but Kirby left him stranded with a fly out to right from Andy Pages and a strikeout of Michael Conforto.

Raleigh singled to lead off the bottom of the third inning and advanced to third base on a single from Josh Naylor.

After Naylor stole second base for his 30th stolen bag of the season, Suárez drove a would-be sacrifice fly deep to center field. Raleigh and Naylor both tagged up at their respective bases looking to advance, but a strong throw from Pages to third base was in time to cut down Naylor before Raleigh reached home for the tying run.

Naylor was seen grimacing after swiping the bag at second base, holding his lower right side. He'd be replaced by Garver after the inning in the designated hitter role.

The lost run was mildly significant, but the possible injury to Naylor is far more worrisome. Manager Dan Wilson called the issue "groin tightness" and said removing him from the game was precautionary.

The stolen base gave Naylor 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases for the year, which is just the fourth time that feat has been accomplished by a first baseman in MLB history (minimum ⅔ games at first base). Jeff Bagwell did it twice with the Houston Astros in 1997 and 1999, and Paul Goldschmidt did it in 2016 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kirby struck out the side in the fourth inning around a two-out double from Miguel Rojas, and got through the fifth inning only allowing Ben Rortvedt to reach on a hit-by-pitch. Kirby allowed two runs on three hits with a walk and his 10 punch-outs.

Eduard Bazardo replaced Kirby for the sixth inning and issued a lead-off walk to Michael Conforto that would come back to bite as well. Former Mariner Teoscar Hernández followed with a single to put a pair of runners on with no outs. Bazardo rebounded with strikeouts of Hyeseong Kim and Rojas, but Rushing's two-out single to right was enough to score Conforto for a 3-1 Dodgers lead.

Randy Arozarena laced a two-out double off the top of the wall in left field off Roki Sasaki in the seventh inning to bring Raleigh to the plate as the tying run. But Sasaki would get Raleigh to chase two sharp splitters below the zone for a strikeout to hold the Mariners at bay.

Blake Treinen walked Rodríguez to lead off the eighth gave Seattle another chance at a rally. Luke Raley's infield single deep behind second base put two runners on and Canzone delivered a sharp single to right field that scored Garver to make it a 3-2 game.

Canzone swiped second base to put both runners in scoring position, but J.P. Crawford's two-out liner couldn't clear the head of Kim as the Dodgers held their one-run lead.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Mariners to close ROOT Sports, move game production to MLB

Mariners fans ready for October Baseball as playoff fever ramps up

Eugenio Suárez hits 49th home run, Seattle Mariners sweep Rockies with 6-2 win

Seattle Mariners clinch a first-round bye into AL Division Series

Seattle Mariners playoff tickets sell out in minutes, secondary prices soar

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.