How to watch Mariners vs. Blue Jays ALCS Game 2

The American League Championship Series continues as the Seattle Mariners take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Monday afternoon. Game starts at 2:03 p.m. Pacific time.

Seattle grabbed a 1-0 lead in the series with a 3-1 victory over Toronto on Sunday night.

After the game, Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson announced that Logan Gilbert will start Game 2. Gilbert faces Trey Yesavage.

Below is everything you need to know to watch Game 2.

How to watch the ALCS

The American League Championship Series will air nationally on FOX and FS1, with streaming available on the FOX ONE app.

Radio coverage will air locally on Seattle Sports 710 AM and nationally on ESPN Radio.

The remaining games are scheduled for Oct. 13, Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, and the 17th, 19th and 20th if necessary.

Full schedule for 2025 ALCS

Game 2: Mariners at Blue Jays — Monday, Oct. 13, 2:03 p.m. PT / 5:03 p.m. ET — FOX

Game 3: Blue Jays at Mariners — Wednesday, Oct. 15 (TBD) — FS1

Game 4: Blue Jays at Mariners — Thursday, Oct. 16 (TBD) — FS1

Game 5: Blue Jays at Mariners — Friday, Oct. 17 (TBD) — FS1*

Game 6: Mariners at Blue Jays — Sunday, Oct. 19 (TBD) — FS1*

Game 7: Mariners at Blue Jays — Monday, Oct. 20 (TBD) — FOX*

Full schedule for 2025 NLCS

Game 1: Dodgers at Brewers — Monday, Oct. 13, 5:08 p.m. PT / 8:08 p.m. ET — TBS

Game 2: Dodgers at Brewers — Tuesday, Oct. 14, 5:08 p.m. PT / 8:08 p.m. ET — TBS

Game 3: Brewers at Dodgers — Thursday, Oct. 16 (TBD) — TBS

Game 4: Brewers at Dodgers — Friday, Oct. 17 (TBD) — TBS

Game 5: Brewers at Dodgers — Saturday, Oct. 18 (TBD) — TBS*

Game 6: Dodgers at Brewers — Monday, Oct. 20 (TBD) — TBS*

Game 7: Dodgers at Brewers — Tuesday, Oct. 21 (TBD) — TBS*

What’s at stake?

The winner of the 2025 American League Championship Series will advance to the World Series to face the National League champion.

For Seattle, it’s a chance to reach the Fall Classic for the first time in franchise history. For Toronto, it’s an opportunity to return to the World Series for the first time in more than 30 years and pursue a third championship.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting, Major League Baseball, the Seattle Mariners and FOX Sports.

