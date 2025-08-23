Seattle Mariners lose 2-1 to Athletics in 10 innings on Shea Langeliers' two-out RBI double

article

The Brief Shea Langeliers' two-out RBI double off Caleb Ferguson in the 10th inning gave the Athletics a 2-1 win over the Mariners. The Mariners loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th, but were unable to find a tying run. Randy Arozarena scored the only run for Seattle on a solo home run in the sixth inning. George Kirby allowed just one run on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts over six innings.



Shea Langeliers hit a tiebreaking double with two outs in the 10th inning and the Athletics held off the Seattle Mariners 2-1 on Saturday night.

The Athletics, who mustered five hits, also scored in the fourth when Darell Hernaiz drove in Jacob Wilson with a single.

Randy Arozarena tied it for the Mariners in the sixth with his career-best 24th home run. His previous high was 23 in 2023 with Tampa Bay.

Seattle fell three games behind first-place Houston in the AL West but holds a three-game advantage over Kansas City for the final American League wild card.

Tyler Ferguson (3-2) pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings for the win. Hogan Harris entered with two runners aboard in the 10th and got two outs for his second save.

Harris got J.P. Crawford to ground into a fielder's choice, then walked Cole Young to load the bases before Arozarena grounded into a game-ending force play.

A total of five A's pitchers combined to allow just three hits.

Wilson had two hits for the Athletics. He returned Friday from a 23-game stay on the injured list and leads major league rookies with 118 hits.

Victor Robles, activated from the 60-day injured list by the Mariners on Saturday and eligible to play while he appeals a 10-game suspension for throwing his bat at a pitcher in a minor league game last Sunday, got the start in right field. He went 1 for 4.

Key moment

Colby Thomas was the automatic runner at second base to start the 10th. He went to third on a sacrifice bunt by pinch-hitter Brett Harris, but remained there when Nick Kurtz grounded out. Langeliers then looped a double toward right field that dropped fair, scoring Thomas.

Key stat

The game-time temperature of 84 degrees was the hottest at T-Mobile Park since July 15, 2023, when it also was 84 at the start of a Tigers-Mariners game.

Up next

The Athletics send LHP Jacob Lopez (7-6, 3.28 ERA) to the mound Sunday against RHP Logan Gilbert (3-5, 3.83) to wrap up the season series between the teams.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

