Steven Kwan hits sacrifice fly in 9th to lift the Guardians past Seattle Mariners, 5-4

The Brief The Cleveland Guardians rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4, closing in on a wild-card spot. Mariners relievers struggled, allowing three runs in the final innings, contributing to the Guardians' comeback. Guardians' José Ramírez set a record with his 826th hit at Progressive Field, surpassing Omar Vizquel.



Brayan Rocchio singled in Nolan Jones with the tying run, then scored on Steven Kwan's sacrifice fly in the ninth inning in the Cleveland Guardians' 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Jones led off the ninth with a double and came around on Rocchio's soft hit to left, with left fielder Randy Arozarena throwing the ball away to allow Rocchio to advance to third.

Tim Herrin (5-3) pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory that pulled Cleveland within four games of Seattle for the final AL wild-card position. Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz (3-2) recorded one out and gave up two runs, one unearned.

Cleveland Guardians' Brayan Rocchio, right, begins his slide into home plate for the winning run as Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh waits for the throw during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long Expand

The Guardians trailed 4-0 after five innings before Kyle Manzardo homered in the sixth and Jones added another solo shot in the seventh, both off George Kirby. Angel Martínez pulled the Guardians to 4-3 in the eighth, singling home José Ramírez.

The Mariners scored four times in the first against Logan Allen. Julio Rodríguez and Eugenio Suárez drove in runs before Jorge Polanco cleared the fence in left with his 21st home run of the season.

Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors with 50 homers, went 0 for 1 with three walks. Outfielder Victor Robles began serving a seven-game suspension for throwing his bat at a pitcher on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma.

Key moment

Mariners relievers Matt Brash and Muñoz allowed three runs, two earned, while combining for four outs. They gave up three hits and a pair of walks after entering to begin the eighth.

Key stat

Guardians third baseman Ramírez doubled in the first inning for his 826th hit at Progressive Field, becoming the career leader at the 31-year-old ballpark. Omar Vizquel is second with 825.

Up next

Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (4-5, 3.69 ERA) was set to face RHP Gavin Williams (8-5, 3.36 ERA) on Saturday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Associated Press.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washingtonians among 19 charged in major drug operation tied to Sinaloa cartel

WA Border Patrol agents arrest 2 firefighters battling Bear Gulch Fire

Teen arrested after bringing gun to Graham-Kapowsin High School in WA

19-year-old accused of trying to kidnap bikini barista in Lakewood

Seattle Seahawks drop team's 'Rivalries' uniform

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.