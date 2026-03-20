Seattle weather: Drier, cooler weekend ahead

The Brief The atmospheric river is exiting Western Washington, replaced by a cooler, drier air mass that will drop snow levels to 2,000 feet and bring weekend highs in the mid-40s to low-50s. While a Flood Warning remains for several rivers through Saturday, most areas will stay dry this weekend aside from light coastal rain and a small chance of inland showers. A brief dry period is expected Sunday night into Monday before the next round of rain arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday.



The atmospheric river that’s been soaking Western Washington is finally on its way out with drier weather on tap for the weekend.

A cold front swept through Western Washington today and behind it, we will find a cooler and drier air mass. Snow levels will drop to around 3,500 to 4,000 feet, and showers will gradually taper overnight. A convergence zone may briefly set up over Snohomish County, but that should fade as we get into the overnight hours.

By Saturday morning, expect a much chillier start with lows dipping into the mid-30s to lower 40s.

It will be cooler and mainly dry Friday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

Several rivers remain under a Flood Warning through Saturday.

Several rivers are under Flood Warnings Friday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday brings a bit of a breather. We will keep a small chance of showers in the forecast, but most areas will stay dry for the majority of the day.

Light rain showers are possible in the Puget Sound area Saturday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels continue to fall, bottoming out near 2,000 feet, but with limited moisture, mountain snowfall will be minimal. High temperatures will feel noticeably cooler, topping out in the mid-40s to low-50s.

The Cascade mountain passes will see a few light snow showers this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mostly dry this weekend

What's next:

Saturday night, a weak system brushes the north coast, bringing the best chance for precipitation along the coastline. Inland areas will stay mostly quiet, with overnight lows in the 30s. Some of the colder spots could flirt with freezing.

By Sunday, another weak system slides by to the north, keeping a chance of light rain in the forecast. Temperatures remain on the cool side, hovering right around 50 degrees.

Looking ahead, we get a short dry break Sunday night into Monday as a weak upper-level ridge builds in. The next round of rain showers will arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will be more dry than wet for the next 7 days in the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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