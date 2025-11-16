Early fog with rainy weather later in Seattle

Much of Central Puget Sound woke up Sunday to widespread dense fog. In fact, a Dense Fog Advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. for places like Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia. Due to an incoming weak weather system later today that will mix up the atmosphere, the fog will dissipate.

Throughout the day today, you can plan on cloudy skies (once again) with highs in the mid to upper 50s. There might be a few spots that reach 60 degrees, but that will be the exception rather than the rule.

Keep a rain jacket with you today because on-and-off showers are expected, especially this afternoon.

The same system triggering rain today will spark showers on Monday as well. The overcast skies will linger on Monday.



Tuesday and Wednesday are trending mostly dry at this point, but stay tuned -- because this forecast could easily change. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature sunbreaks amidst partly to mostly cloudy skies.



Isolated showers may stage a comeback on Thursday. The chance of rain persists into next weekend.

Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

