Seattle weather: Friday will be dry with late showers

Friday morning will be off to a cool start, but afternoon highs will warm nicely into the mid and upper 60s as winds pick up a bit and become breezy in central Washington.

Gusty winds along with the dry conditions will lead to elevated fire danger later today. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect at 3pm until early Saturday morning.

Plenty of blue skies this afternoon with near average highs in the upper 60s.

Gusty winds and low relative humidity will lead to an elevated fire risk later this afternoon.

Seattle area weather on Friday

Timeline:

Foggy skies to start Friday, but clouds will clear throughout the late morning. A beautiful afternoon to close out the workweek with plenty of blue skies. Clouds will increase by the early evening. Skies will stay dry for Friday night high school games. A few spotty showers may develop late tonight into Saturday.

A weak disturbance will brush by increasing clouds with a spotty shower possible Saturday.

Seattle weekend game day weather

While a few showers are possible around the area on Saturday, conditions are expected to be more dry than wet. I still expect the roof to be open at T-Mobile park for both Saturday and Sunday's game.

A spotty shower is possible on Saturday, but it should not impact the M's first game.

A weak disturbance may bring a stray shower to our area on Saturday. High pressure will quickly build in beginning Sunday with a warming trend through Tuesday afternoon.

A quiet week ahead with a nice warm-up by early next week.

