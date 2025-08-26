Seattle weather: Hot and hazy through Tuesday

The Brief Seattle will experience one more day of hot temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper 80s, before cooling begins on Wednesday; a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Wildfire smoke will be present in higher atmospheric levels through Wednesday, with minor amounts near the surface, affecting air quality, especially over the Cascades. Isolated thunderstorms are possible over the Cascades between today and Thursday, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms in Western Washington on Saturday, while Sunday and Labor Day are expected to be drier.



We're tracking one more day of hot temperatures before a gentle cooldown gets underway on Wednesday. Wildfire smoke in the higher levels of the atmosphere is expected through Wednesday, but only minor amounts will be closer to the surface.

Temperatures cool slightly to the low 80s in Seattle on Wednesday and Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By the numbers:

This afternoon, highs will range in the mid to upper 80s in Seattle with a few spots in the low 90s. The extreme heat warning was canceled and replaced with a heat advisory that continues until 8 p.m.

Highs will land in the low 90s south of Seattle on Tuesday as dry weather is ongoing. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you don't have air-conditioning, consider heading into a building with A/C. Drink plenty of water.

A heat alert will continue until 8 p.m. around the Seattle area with hot and dry weather lingering. (FOX 13 Seattle)

You'll notice the haze in our skies today: there are light amounts of smoke near the surface with higher amounts in the higher levels of the atmosphere. This is called "upstairs smoke" when it's elevated. This will continue through at least Wednesday and will need to be monitored.

Air quality is expected to mostly range at "moderate" levels, but "unhealthy for sensitive groups" readings are possible over the Cascades. This is also where a buildup of ozone is possible, as well.

If you and your health are sensitive to air quality issues (e.g. if you are pregnant, have asthma or COPD), I'd limit your time outside today where we have those "unhealthy for sensitive groups" level.

There will be light amounts of wildfire smoke in the lower levels of the atmosphere over Seattle with higher amounts higher up in the sky. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Possible thunderstorms in Seattle this week

What's next:

Between today and Thursday, isolated thunderstorms are possible over the Cascades. We can't even rule out a thunderstorm in Puget Sound tomorrow.

There's a better chance for showers and thunderstorms around Western Washington on Saturday. Sunday afternoon and evening look drier, and certainty Labor Day looks drier.

Highs will range in the 80s in the coming days for Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

