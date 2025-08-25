Blistering sunshine, hot weather persists in Seattle

The Brief Western Washington faces a weather alert until Wednesday morning for extreme heat, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and a risk of heat-related illnesses. Heat advisories and warnings are in effect for areas like Everett and the Cascades, where temperatures may reach the mid 90s, increasing the risk of heat stroke. Elevated fire danger and spotty thunderstorms are expected over the Cascades, with air quality potentially dropping due to ozone and smoke.



A weather alert is in effect for Western Washington until early Wednesday morning for blistering heat and elevated overnight lows. There is a moderate to major risk of heat-related illnesses. In addition, we're tracking high fire danger and spotty thunderstorms over the Cascades.

Air quality will likely range at ‘moderate’ levels for most in Puget Sound.

Highs this afternoon will climb to the upper 80s to the low 90s. Similar heat is forecast on Tuesday. Remember to stay hydrated, and if you don't have A/C at home, consider heading to a place like a library or mall to cool off.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s to the low 90s in Seattle on Monday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Heat advisory in Washington

Big picture view:

There's a Heat Advisory in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday for Everett, Bellingham, the Hood Canal, Kitsap Peninsula and parts of the Olympic Peninsula due to a moderate risk of heat-related illnesses and highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.

For the Seattle and Tacoma areas, along with communities closer to the Cascades, an extreme heat warning is posted during the same timeframe, but temperatures could be even hotter in these communities. For neighborhoods like North Bend, Maple Valley and Monroe, highs could skyrocket to the low to mid 90s.

For the areas highlighted in pink, there's a major threat of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Several heat alerts remain in effect for Seattle and Western Washington until 5 a.m. Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Central and Eastern Washington have several heat alerts posted as well: there, sweltering weather will continue through Wednesday.

If you're spending time in the water, remember to always wear a life vest: it could save your life.

Sadly, fire danger is also elevated across the state. However, the threat of fires is especially high over the Cascades where red flag warnings are posted until 9 p.m. today. With low relative humidity levels and erratic, unstable weather expected - any existing or new fires could spread rapidly.

Blistering hot weather persists in Seattle through Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Air quality stays smoky in Seattle

By the numbers:

We expect air quality to mostly range from good to moderate around the lowlands of Western Washington today, but a buildup of ozone due to the high temperatures could also lead to levels dropping to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" along the Cascades. In addition to the ozone, light amounts of smoke are a possibility – primarily over the Cascades. Thicker amounts of smoke are possible for the Olympics and communities surrounding the Bear Gulch fire.

If you and your health are sensitive to air quality issues, I'd pay extra close attention to the levels today and tomorrow. If it becomes ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups,’ I'd avoid outdoor activities.

Blistering hot weather persists in Seattle through Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thunderstorms in Washington

Local perspective:

There's a small chance of isolated thunderstorms today, tomorrow and Wednesday over the Cascades. Today, the best chance for thunder will be over the North Cascades. We'll have to watch to see if lightning starts any new fires.

Slightly cooler weather will return to the region midweek in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!

Sincerely,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

