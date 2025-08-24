Scorching weather lingers in Seattle through Monday

The Brief Sustained high temperatures stick around into the early workweek. Some storms in mountain areas are possible in the coming days. Fire risks are elevated after a hot, dry weekend.



More blistering heat is forecast for the Seattle area through at least Monday with a gradual cooling around the region on Tuesday. Fire danger remains elevated over the mountains.

Monday through Wednesday, there could be spotty thunderstorms over the Cascades. We can't rule out stray lightning strikes in Puget Sound on Tuesday either.

Highs in Seattle will reach the low to mid 90s Sunday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Where are heat advisories in western Washington this week?

There's a heat advisory in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday for Everett, Bellingham, the Hood Canal, Kitsap Peninsula and parts of the Olympic Peninsula due to a moderate risk of heat-related illnesses and highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Multiple heat alerts are in effect for the greater Seattle area today through Tuesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For the Seattle and Tacoma areas, along with communities closer to the Cascades, an extreme heat warning is posted during the same timeframe, but temperatures could be even hotter in these communities. For neighborhoods like North Bend, Maple Valley and Monroe, highs could skyrocket to the mid 90s. For the areas highlighted in pink, there's a major threat of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.



Central and Eastern Washington have several heat alerts posted as well: there, sweltering weather will continue through Wednesday.



If you're spending time along the water, remember to always wear a life vest: it could save your life.

Summer fire risks in Washington

Unfortunately, fire danger is also elevated across the state. However, the threat of fires is especially high over the Cascades and Olympics where Red Flag Warnings are posted until 9 p.m. Sunday. For Monday and Tuesday, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the western slopes of the Cascades.

Due to hot, dry and unstable air, fire danger remains elevated over the mountains through Sunday if not longer. (FOX 13 Seattle)

With low relative humidity levels and erratic, unstable weather expected - any existing or new fires could spread rapidly. In particular, we've been watching the Bear Gulch fire.

Here's the latest fire update: We expect air quality to mostly range from good to moderate, but a buildup of ozone due to the high temperatures could also lead to levels dropping to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" along the Cascades at some point today. More information on the Clean Air Agency website.

Sweltering weather persists in Seattle through at least Monday before a slight cooldown on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Sedattle)

There's a small chance for thunder in western Washington on Monday - primarily over the Cascades. There's another chance for isolated thunderstorms over the Cascades on Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll have to watch to see if lightning starts any new fires.

Scorching weather continues in Seattle through at least Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

