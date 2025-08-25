Seattle weather: Last day of Extreme Heat Warning Tuesday

The Brief Seattle and western Washington experience the longest heatwave of the summer, with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. A Heat Advisory and Extreme Heat Warning are in effect through Wednesday morning, with critical fire danger persisting. Dry thunderstorms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, increasing fire risk along the Cascades.



A Heat Advisory and Extreme Heat Warning remain in effect for western Washington through Wednesday morning.

Hot and dry conditions will stick around through Tuesday with highs in the 80s and 90s. Critical fire danger will also continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with increased chances of dry mountain thunderstorms.

High temperatures will again reach the upper 80s to low 90s with plenty of afternoon sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will be cooler into Wednesday and the rest of the week, but will remain above average. Dry thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday along the Cascades, which will increase fire danger. Conditions looking to remain dry and above average into the weekend.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

