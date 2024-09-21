Likely final stretch of 70-degree Seattle weather in 2024

This week will likely feature the final stretch of 70 degree weather in Seattle for 2024! Temperatures on Tuesday will warm to the mid 70s. Thereafter, highs will tumble to the 60s for the rest of the workweek.

While it's not impossible to see the 70s in October across Seattle, the chances drop dramatically from here on out.

Beautiful weather is forecast this weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After a bit of a murky start with patchy fog, brilliant and plentiful sunshine will reign supreme for the rest of the day. Highs in the greater Seattle area will top off in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The neighborhoods with the best chance for the low 70s this afternoon will be in east King County (e.g. Sammamish, Kirkland, Bellevue and Issaquah) - also in Pierce and Thurston Counties. The abundant sunshine will make these temperatures feel even warmer!

Highs will max out in the upper 60s to low 70s around the greater Seattle area Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It'll be dry for the Huskies game this afternoon. It'll also likely be dry for the Seahawks tomorrow. The forecast models are pulling back on shower chances in a big way for Sunday.

Right now, it looks like most backyards in Western Washington will be shower-free tomorrow, but communities in the North Sound and the North Coast (e.g. Forks and Bellingham) have a small chance for showers Sunday afternoon and evening.



If you're going to the Hawks game tomorrow, I'd perhaps bring a sweatshirt in case it feels cool at the start of the game.

It'll probably be dry for the Hawks game Sunday: people in Seattle can plan on temperatures in the 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Morning clouds will be followed by lovely afternoon sunshine on Monday. Tuesday will be even warmer as highs boost to 75 in Seattle.

Steadier rain surges back into Puget Sound on Wednesday. While there will be fewer showers on Thursday, it won't be entirely dry. On-and-off rain is possible on Friday.

Dry weather will linger in Seattle through Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you have a fantastic weekend! Thanks so much for choosing the FOX 13 weather team. We love forecasting the weather for you.



Take good care and Go Hawks!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

