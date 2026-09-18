Seattle weather: Morning clouds, sunny afternoons this weekend

The Brief Western Washington is entering a typical late-September pattern, featuring cool overnight lows and morning clouds that clear to sunny afternoons with low-to-mid 70s temperatures through the weekend. While the first half of next week will remain dry, rain chances will increase late in the week as fall begins. Seahawks fans traveling to Sunday's game against the Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona can expect hot, mostly sunny weather.



After a stretch of warmer weather, we're settling into a much more typical late-September pattern across western Washington.

Onshore flow is back, which means morning clouds will be making a daily appearance through the weekend and into early next week. The good news is that the clouds should break up across the interior each afternoon, bringing back sunny afternoons.

Friday night will be cool, with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Expect increasing clouds overnight Friday with cool morning temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunshine returns this weekend in Seattle

What's next:

Saturday will start gray in many spots, and the clouds could hold on a little longer than Friday. The Puget Sound area will see increasing sunshine with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s. Along the coast, temperatures will stay cooler, mainly in the mid 60s.

A marine layer will push inland on Saturday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday looks very similar, with morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine. Highs will again be in the low to mid 70s for the greater Seattle area.

Weather pattern change next week

Big picture view:

Forecast models are signaling a shift in the overall weather pattern next week with the potential for weather systems to move into western Washington. The first half of next week should remain dry, but chances of rain will increase late this week as we head into fall.

It will be mild this weekend with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seahawks vs. Cardinals in Arizona

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. If you're traveling to Arizona, it will be hot for game day with mostly sunny skies.

The Seahawks will head down to a hot Glendale, Arizona for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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