Seattle weather: Morning clouds to sunshine Saturday, highs in the mid 70s

Onshore flow moves in on Saturday, which will bring clouds to start the weekend. It will be a mostly cloudy start to the day, but clouds will mix out, leading to sunny afternoon skies. Winds will also be a little gusty around the Cascade gaps and central Washington as westerly winds pick up Saturday evening as the cold front moves through.

Onshore flow moves in Saturday which will bring clouds to start the weekend.

Saturday will be cooler due to the marine push and morning clouds, but the afternoon will be nice and sunny with highs in the 70s. The upper 80s are expected for central Washington and 60s remain along the coast.

Saturday will be cooler due to the marine push and morning clouds.

A Red Flag Warning goes into effect for central Washington due to gusty winds and dry conditions Saturday through the evening hours.

A Red Flag Warning goes into effect for central Washington due to gusty winds and dry conditions.

High pressure builds back into the Pacific Northwest for early next week, ramping the heat back up. The upper level ridge offshore slowly moves further over the state, which will bump highs into the upper 80s to low 90s. Fire danger and heat-related issues will increase, especially Tuesday, which will make it a Weather Alert Day. We slowly cool down into the end of next week.

High pressure builds back into the Pacific Northwest for early next week, ramping the heat back up. Expand

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