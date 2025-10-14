Seattle weather: Another chilly start Wednesday, afternoon sunshine

The Brief A Frost Advisory is in effect for Puget Sound, signaling chilly overnight temperatures and the end of the growing season. Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s, ideal for the Mariners game at T-Mobile Park. Expect showers Friday and a stronger system over the weekend, bringing rain, wind, and mountain snow.



A sunny afternoon with blue skies and cool afternoon temperatures made it another picture-perfect fall day in the Pacific Northwest.

Another Frost Advisory will be in effect for parts of the Puget Sound for chilly overnight temperatures. Temperatures will drop to around freezing, and also indicates the end of the growing season.

Temperatures Tuesday night will be chilly with clear skies, lows in the 30s and 40s.

Skies will be sunny and clear Wednesday with temperatures around seasonal average, highs in the low to mid 60s.

ALCS Game 3 forecast

The Mariners game Wednesday at T-Mobile Park will be sunny and cool for the first pitch. Conditions are looking perfect for the third game at home!

Skies will remain cool and dry into Thursday, clouds will slowly increase by the evening hours. A few showers are possible Friday as a weak system moves through. A stronger system returns for the weekend, bringing more rain, wind and high pass mountain snow.

