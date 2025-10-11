Damp, breezy and cloudy weather in Seattle this weekend

We're forecasting cooler, wetter and breezier weather in Seattle for this weekend. There's even a chance for mountain snow between Sunday and Monday morning!

Wet weather and breezy conditions are on tap for Seattle this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For Saturday, we're expecting highs in the mid to upper 50s around Puget Sound. You can plan on scattered showers and predominantly cloudy skies. It'll be slightly blustery.

Cooler-than-normal weather is forecast in Seattle on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rounds of rain will continue on Sunday. Over the mountains, precipitation could start falling in the form of snow! Snow levels will drop from 4,500 feet in elevation on Sunday to about 3,000 feet in elevation Monday morning.

Over Stevens and White Passes, between 1-3 inches of snow could accumulate by Monday morning. Over the Mount Baker area, up to seven or eight inches of snow could stack up during this time.

Several inches of snow are forecast in the North Cascades of Washington on Sunday to Monday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For the Seahawks game in Jacksonville Sunday, they can look expect sunbreaks combined with isolated showers.

The Seahawks can expect showers and sunbreaks at their game in Florida on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier and quieter weather is in store on Monday afternoon. Sunnier skies will follow through Thursday. Keep in mind: overnight lows will get quite chilly during the workweek. Some communities in the South Sound and Cascade valleys could experience lows in the 30s.

Wet weather will be on-and-off in Seattle through this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care and GO MARINERS!!!!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

