Seattle weather: When will drier skies return?

If you're dreaming of summery weather in Seattle, we're not expecting that any time soon. We're gearing up for a damp and gray Saturday with a small chance for thunderstorms as well.

Today will feature damp, cloudy and slightly breezy weather in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In some areas today (especially King County and northward), we could see pockets of torrential rain. In isolated cases (particularly over the Cascades), there may be weak thunderstorms and small hail.

Highs on Saturday afternoon will reach either side of 60 degrees in Seattle as damp weather continues. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Otherwise, this week will feature below-normal temperatures and occasional showers.

Cooler-than-normal weather is in the forecast for Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A light shower is a possibility on Wednesday, but that day may be primarily dry. Right now, Thursday is the only day that is looking entirely dry this week (that could change!). A spotty shower could develop next Friday.

Cooler-than-average weather will persist in Seattle all week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Viral TikTok warns women of convicted rapist released in Seattle

Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores to close, including 8 in WA

Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule released, here are all 17 matchups

Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA

Viral TikTok captures truck break-in after Seattle Mariners game, despite police presence

Bryan Kohberger back in court for pretrial hearing in Idaho students murder case

'Scared of accountability': Crowd calls out West Seattle leaders at public safety meeting

FBI nabs Thurston County, WA fugitive hundreds of miles from crime scene

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.