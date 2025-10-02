Seattle weather: Dry day with increasing clouds, late showers Friday

The Brief Western Washington experienced a mix of sun, clouds, and light showers, with highs reaching the low 70s. Friday's weather will be seasonally average, with patchy fog in the morning and light evening showers. The weekend looks mostly dry and mild, with good weather expected for the Mariners' playoff games.



Another day of sun, clouds and a few showers for western Washington as an upper-level low remains spinning offshore. Highs today reached the upper 60s to even the low 70s.

Temperatures Friday will be right around seasonal average, reaching the mid 60s. Patchy fog to start the morning with midday sunshine.

Clouds will increase around sunset with a few sprinkles into the evening hours. Showers will be light in nature with a few sprinkles lingering into Saturday.

Skies are looking good for the Mariners' playoff games! A slight chance of a sprinkle Saturday, with a cooler afternoon. Looking drier and milder with more sunshine Sunday.

Besides the weak cold front sweeping through late Friday into Saturday, we will see drier conditions with more sunshine into next week.

