Seattle weather: Showers Thursday, dry stretch ahead

Scattered showers will linger in Western Washington on Thursday, but drier weather returns Friday through most of next week.

The low-pressure system impacting our area will drop south today. Scattered showers will still wrap around the low, but there will be more dry time than wet time for most of the Puget Sound area today. Any thunderstorm activity will be confined to the Washington Coast.

A few scattered showers are expected in the Puget Sound area Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the evening. Very light showers are possible late Friday night.

Light rain showers are possible Friday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

This weekend looks mainly dry with more clouds on Saturday. There is still a chance for a few isolated showers early Saturday morning, but the rest of the day should remain mainly dry.

Sunday through Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine with mild afternoon temperatures.

Drier weather is ahead this weekend and next week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

