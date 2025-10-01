Seattle weather: Few showers Thursday, sunbreaks and chance of thunderstorms

The Brief Wednesday brought a mix of sun, showers, and thunderstorms, with some areas receiving over a third of an inch of rain. Whidbey and Camano Islands are under a Wind Advisory until 5 a.m. Thursday due to gusty conditions. The weather will be cooler but mostly dry and sunny over the weekend, with milder temperatures expected next week.



A little mix of everything on Wednesday as we started the new month; sun, showers and thunderstorms.

A little mix of everything today as we started the new month; sun, showers and thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals varied depending on where you were, but several spots saw over a third of an inch of rain.

Rainfall totals today varied depending on where you were, but several spots saw over a third of an inch of rain.

Winds have also been gusty today, especially along the coast and north interior. Whidbey Island and Camano Island remain under a Wind Advisory until 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Winds have also been gusty today, especially along the coast and north interior.

Thursday will be around seasonal average with highs in the mid to upper 60s with a few scattered showers. Thunderstorms can't be ruled out, especially along the coast.

Thursday will be around seasonal average with highs in the mid to upper 60s with a few scattered showers.

We will start to see drier conditions for Friday and Saturday, with only a slight chance of a sprinkle. This weekend is looking on the cooler side, but mostly dry and sunny. Milder temperatures and sunshine continues into next week.

We will start to see drier conditions for Friday and Saturday, only a slight chance of a sprinkle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Family of 13-year-old sues City of Everett over cable that caused deadly bike crash

Government shutdown starts: Here's what closes during a shutdown

WA pays $9M settlement to woman who claims abuse in foster system

Seattle leaders to Trump: "Stay out of Seattle"

Seattle Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders all home this weekend: Traffic, parking, transit tips

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.