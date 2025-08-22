Seattle weather: Extreme Heat Warning for Seattle area this weekend

The Brief Western Washington faces a heat wave with temperatures reaching the 80s and 90s. Record highs are expected in Seattle and Tacoma, with a Heat Advisory in effect until Tuesday. A Red Flag Warning is issued for high fire danger in the Cascades and Olympics this weekend.



The heat wave started today with highs in the 80s and 90s for western Washington. Temperatures will be even warmer into the weekend. Record highs were tied in Bellingham and SEA Airport this afternoon, with more record temperatures in the next several days.

A Heat Advisory and Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for Western Washington through Tuesday morning. The warning now includes the Seattle and Tacoma metro areas with highs in the 90s this weekend.

Record highs are possible this weekend for Seattle, especially Saturday and Sunday. We could tie the old record of 91 on Saturday and then beat the record on Sunday with a high of 90F.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs in the 80s, 90s and even some 100F possible.

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect Saturday through Sunday for the Cascades and Olympics for high fire danger.

The heat will continue this weekend into early next week with highs staying in the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

