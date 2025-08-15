Seattle weather: Few lingering showers Saturday, highs in the mid 70s

The Brief Western Washington experienced its wettest day since spring, with record rainfall in Seattle and coastal areas. Showers will continue into Saturday, but rain chances will decrease throughout the day. Expect warmer temperatures and more sunshine starting next week.



It has been a wet day for western Washington Friday with steady showers going into the evening hours.

It was a cooler day with more clouds and showers, but it was also muggy with high dew points.

Rainfall totals as of 8 p.m. have shown the most rain around Western Washington since the springtime! This is the most rain Seattle has seen in a single day since early April. We are looking at several new rain records along the coast and northern interior as well.

A few showers and clouds will stick around into Saturday, but we will see rain chances taper throughout the day.

Highs on Saturday will be a few degrees warmer with more sunbreaks, temperatures will reach the mid to low 70s.

Skies will continue to dry out through Saturday, with more sunbreaks Sunday. We will see the return of more sunshine and warmer temperatures by next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

