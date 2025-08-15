Seattle weather: ‘Unusual’ August storm soaks WA, dryer weekend ahead

The Brief Widespread rain will affect the Pacific Northwest from Friday into Saturday, with heavier rain in the Puget Sound area and up to 4 inches in the Cascades and Olympic Mountains. Gusty winds are expected Friday, with southwest gusts up to 35 mph along the coast and isolated gusts up to 40 mph in North Puget Sound. After showers on Saturday morning, the weather will turn drier and slightly warmer next week, featuring a mix of clouds and sunshine.



Widespread rain will push through the Pacific Northwest Friday into Saturday, bringing gusty winds as well.

Friday morning will start with on and off showers. By early afternoon, heavier rain will pick up in that Puget Sound area and steady rain will continue through the late evening. There will be areas of the central Puget Sound that benefit from the rain shadow of the Olympics.

By the numbers:

In those areas, rainfall totals will be less. 0.50 to 1.50 inches of rain is possible in the Puget Sound lowlands between Thursday night and Saturday morning. We could see 2 to 4 inches of rain in the Cascades and Olympic Mountains.

Flooding is not expected, but we will continue to monitor our area rivers.

It will be cool, wet, and breezy Friday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Heavy rain is aimed at the Pacific Northwest Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday afternoon through Saturday morning could bring an additional half inch to an inch of rain to the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Breezy winds are also possible on Friday morning and afternoon, with southwest wind gusts up to 20 to 35 mph, especially along the Washington Coast. The North Puget Sound could see isolated gusts to 40 mph.

It will be breezy at times Friday with gusts up to 30-35 mph. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

After some leftover showers on Saturday morning, we will get back to drier and slightly warmer weather heading into next week with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

After a very wet Friday, the rest of the next week looks mainly dry. (FOX 13 Seattle)

