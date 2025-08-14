Seattle weather: Friday turns very wet and breezy

The Brief Widespread rain will begin Thursday night in Western Washington, intensifying Friday with significant rainfall totals expected, especially in the Puget Sound and mountain areas. Thursday will be cloudy with cooler temperatures in the low 70s, while Friday will see heavier rain and breezy winds, with gusts up to 30 mph along the coast. After showers on Saturday morning, the weather will turn drier and slightly warmer next week, featuring a mix of clouds and sunshine.



Widespread rain will return Thursday night and continue through Friday, bringing significant rainfall totals to several spots around Western Washington.

Most of Thursday will be cloudy, with cooler afternoon high temperatures in the low 70s. The first round of rain will pick up Thursday evening as an unusual August atmospheric river system arrives. Rain should start in the Puget Sound around sunset and pick up in intensity as the evening goes on.

When will it rain in Seattle?

What's next:

Friday morning will start with on and off showers. By early afternoon, heavier rain will pick up in that Puget Sound area and steady rain will continue through the late evening. There will be areas of the central Puget Sound that benefit from the rain shadow of the Olympics.

In those areas, rainfall totals will be less. 0.50 to 1.50 inches of rain is possible in the Puget Sound lowlands between Thursday night and Saturday morning. We could see 1 to 3 inches of rain in the Cascades and Olympic Mountains. Flooding is not expected, but we will continue to monitor our area rivers.

Breezy winds are also possible on Friday morning and afternoon, with southwest wind gusts up to 20 to 30 mph, especially along the Washington Coast.

After some leftover showers on Saturday morning, we will get back to drier and slightly warmer weather heading into next week with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

