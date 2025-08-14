Seattle weather: Wet, cool summer storm moves into western Washington Friday

The Brief An atmospheric river is bringing unseasonably heavy rain to western Washington from Thursday evening through Saturday. The heaviest rainfall and gusty winds are expected Friday evening into Saturday, with up to 5" of rain in mountainous areas. While the rain disrupts outdoor plans, it aids the fire season during this typically dry period.



After a day of highs in the 70s and sunbreaks, showers returned to western Washington Thursday evening.

After a day of highs in the 70s and sunbreaks, showers returned to Western Washington this evening.

An atmospheric river setup moves into the Pacific Northwest, bringing showers from Thursday evening through early Saturday. This will be an unseasonably wet system with more rainfall than we typically see in August and temperatures will also be well below average.

An atmospheric river set up moves into the Pacific Northwest bringing showers starting Thursday evening through early Saturday.

What To Expect:

Showers will move in Thursday, but the heaviest rainfall will be Friday evening into Saturday along with gusty winds. The most rainfall will be in the mountains, with up to 5" possible in the heavier spots. The lowlands are looking at less than up to an inch and a half through Saturday. The rain is not great for outdoor plans, but this will help the fire season as we are in the driest stretch of the year.

Showers will move in Thursday, but the heaviest rainfall will be Friday evening into Saturday along with gusty winds.

It will be a cooler end of the week with highs in the upper 60s with plenty of rain and breezy winds.

It will be a cooler end of the week with highs in the upper 60s with plenty of rain and breezy winds.

Winds will also pick up Friday afternoon with wind gusts of up to 30 mph in some areas. It will be breezy overnight into Saturday.

Winds will also pick up Friday afternoon with wind gusts of up to 30 mph for some areas.

Showers will linger Saturday, but drier skies by the afternoon. We will see more normal conditions next week with warmer temperatures possible by next weekend.

Showers will linger Saturday, but drier skies by the afternoon.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Illegal lane splitting on Washington highways raises safety concerns

This is the best community college in WA, report says

Arrest of Seattle airport fugitive caught on camera in Tacoma

Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years

Wild rabbits spotted with strange 'horn-like' growths sprouting from their heads

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.