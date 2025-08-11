Seattle weather: Heat Advisory continues Tuesday, highs in the 80s and 90s

The Brief Highs reached the upper 80s to low 90s Monday, with a Heat Advisory in effect for western and central Washington. South central Washington faces an Extreme Heat Warning, with temperatures in the triple digits. Cooler weather is expected by Wednesday, with highs returning to the 70s and showers possible Friday into Saturday.



It was a Weather Alert Day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Monday afternoon. We saw temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s along the coast and inland in central Washington.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for western and central Washington through Tuesday evening for hot afternoon temperatures and mild overnight lows. An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for south central Washington for highs in the triple digits.

It will be very mild overnight, not allowing for much cooling before we start to see the temperatures rise again Tuesday.

What's next:

Tuesday's temperatures will warm a few degrees for some, especially around the south and central Puget Sound. Highs will be in the 90s for many spots with plenty of sunshine.

A change to the hot weather pattern will return by Wednesday, bringing in cooler air and highs back to the 70s. The next chance of showers will return Friday into Saturday with unseasonably cool temperatures.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

