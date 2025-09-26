Seattle weather: Morning clouds to sunshine Saturday, nice fall weekend

The Brief Friday afternoon brings highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly sunny skies and some smoke in western Washington. Light showers expected early Saturday, with morning clouds clearing for a sunny afternoon in Puget Sound. Cooler temperatures and widespread showers return Monday, aiding wildfire control across the state.



A nice fall Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and mostly sunny skies. A few areas of smoke for western Washington, but heavy smoke for areas east of the Cascades.

A nice fall Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and mostly sunny skies.

Clouds started to increase this evening ahead of a frontal system bringing light showers to the north coast and north interior through early Saturday.

Clouds started to increase this evening ahead of a frontal system bringing light showers to the north coast and north interior through early Saturday. Expand

Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine in the afternoon around the Puget Sound. Highs will reach above average, topping out in the mid to low 70s.

Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine in the afternoon around the Puget Sound.

Our next round of more widespread showers returns for Monday morning commute. We will see cooler temperatures and showers stick around through the week.

Our next round of more widespread showers returns for Monday morning commute.

A few more clouds are expected Sunday with temperatures still in the low 70s. A series of systems will move through this week, bringing more rain and cooler temperatures. This will be beneficial for the wildfires around the state.

A few more clouds expected Sunday with temperatures still in the low 70s.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Cal Raleigh meets Seattle Mariners fan who gave away his 60th home run ball to child

Starbucks announces layoffs and store closures, including Seattle's Reserve Roastery

Seattle Mariners playoff tickets sell out in minutes, secondary prices soar

Microsoft disables services for Israeli military after investigation

FAA restores Boeing's ability to certify Max jets more than 6 years after deadly crashes

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.