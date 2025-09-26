Seattle weather: Morning clouds to sunshine Saturday, nice fall weekend
SEATTLE - A nice fall Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and mostly sunny skies. A few areas of smoke for western Washington, but heavy smoke for areas east of the Cascades.
Clouds started to increase this evening ahead of a frontal system bringing light showers to the north coast and north interior through early Saturday.
Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine in the afternoon around the Puget Sound. Highs will reach above average, topping out in the mid to low 70s.
Our next round of more widespread showers returns for Monday morning commute. We will see cooler temperatures and showers stick around through the week.
A few more clouds are expected Sunday with temperatures still in the low 70s. A series of systems will move through this week, bringing more rain and cooler temperatures. This will be beneficial for the wildfires around the state.
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.