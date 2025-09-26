Seattle weather: Dry for most until Sunday night

The Brief Morning clouds and afternoon sun will bring highs in the upper 60s Friday and into the 70s Saturday in the Puget Sound area. A frontal system arrives late Sunday night into Monday, bringing widespread showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Additional wet systems are expected next week with cooler temperatures and on-and-off rain.



Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine will be the pattern in the Puget Sound area Friday and Saturday with warming temperatures.

Expect plenty of sunshine on Friday afternoon with highs back into the upper 60s. Temperatures will make it into the 70s on Saturday.

It will be warmer on Friday with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

When will it rain in Western Washington?

The one spot in Western Washington that could see showers is the northern Washington Coast, as a band of rain lingers to the west.

A frontal system will push through Western Washington late Sunday night into Monday, bringing widespread rain showers. Monday afternoon brings a slight chance for some isolated thunderstorms.

Widespread rain showers return to Western Washington on Sunday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Additional wet systems will impact the area next week, with cooler temperatures and on and off showers.

Rain returns to Seattle on Sunday night and will continue with cooler temperatures next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: This article includes original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan and Meteorologist Abby Acone.

