Seattle Weather: Mostly sunny and 70s Friday, warmer this weekend

The Brief Friday will bring plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s across the Puget Sound before a major weekend warming trend begins. Temperatures are expected to ramp up Sunday afternoon, prompting a Heat Advisory for western Washington from Sunday morning through early Tuesday as the south Sound and southwest interior reach the mid-90s. The heat is projected to peak on Monday in the low 90s for the Seattle area, potentially breaking daily record highs and increasing regional fire danger due to dry, windy conditions.



After a few patchy morning clouds, plenty of sunshine returns for Friday. Sunshine will continue this weekend with temperatures warming into the 80s and 90s.

After a few patchy morning clouds, plenty of sunshine returns for Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs Friday will be in the mid 70s for the Puget Sound with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be warming for the south sound getting closer to the upper 70s to low 80s. The coast will stay milder, reaching only the mid to upper 60s and central Washington jumps into the 80s.

Highs Friday will be in the mid 70s for the Puget Sound with plenty of sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will start to ramp up Sunday afternoon, reaching the mid to upper 80s for the Seattle area. The warmest day of the extended forecast will be Monday, reaching the low 90s and likely breaking the record high for the day in Seattle.

Temperatures will start to ramp up Sunday afternoon, reaching the mid to upper 80s for the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Heat Advisory will go into effect for western Washington Sunday morning through early Tuesday due to hot temperatures and mild overnight conditions. The warmest locations will be in the south sound and south-west interior, reaching the mid 90s.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect for western Washington Sunday morning through early Tuesday due to hot temperatures and mild overnight conditions. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Upper level ridging continues into early next week, bringing warmer temperatures, but also dry conditions. Fire danger will increase especially as we see the relative humidity lower and winds pick up offshore. We will keep a close eye on the latest conditions. Temperatures start to drop by the middle of next week back to the 70s, which is still above average.

Upper level riding continues into early next week bringing the warmer temperatures, but also dry conditions. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story came from various weather models interpreted by the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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