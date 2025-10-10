Seattle weather: Scattered showers, breezy winds and cool weekend

The Brief Scattered showers and cooler temperatures are expected this weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A Winter Weather Advisory and Storm Watch are in effect Sunday to Monday, with significant mountain snow predicted. Conditions will improve by Tuesday, with dry skies and sunshine returning through midweek.



We saw plenty of scattered showers and cooler temperatures Friday afternoon, but it was a nice sunset today, especially along the coast.

We saw plenty of scattered showers and cooler temperatures this afternoon, but it was a nice sunset today especially along the coast.

It was another seasonably cool Friday with highs in the mid to low 60s. Today was cool, but it will continue to get cooler into the weekend.

It was another seasonably cool Friday with highs in the mid to low 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Scattered showers will be around Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. It will be relatively drier Saturday evening than the first part of the day. Winds will be breezy as well, especially in the south sound and cascades.

Scattered showers will be around Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

It will be another cooler day with highs only in the mid to upper 50s, scattered showers and breezy winds.

It will be another cooler day with highs only in the mid to upper 50s, scattered showers and breezy winds.

Snow levels will drop Sunday into Monday, which will bring our first real round of mountain snow. A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Sunday morning through Monday morning. Whatcom and Skagit counties will see up to 7" for mountains above 5000' Heavier snow for the east side of the North Cascades.

Snow levels will drop Sunday into Monday, which will bring our first real round of mountain snow.

It will be a wet weekend with more rain Sunday along with mountain snow. Temperatures will drop for Sunday with highs only in the mid 50s and winds will remain breezy. Showers will taper Monday morning, and dry skies with sunshine returns Tuesday through midweek.

It will be a wet weekend with more rain Sunday along with mountain snow.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

First WA snow of the season to hit this week. Here's where

Teen found hiding in closet after 2 people found dead in Pierce County home

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.