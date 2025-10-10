Seattle weather: Wet and breezy weekend

The Brief Western Washington will experience intermittent rain showers and cool temperatures near 60 degrees on Friday, affecting outdoor events like the Mariners' ALDS game and local sports matches. An Air Quality Alert remains for Chelan and Douglas counties due to wildfire smoke, while the weekend will bring continued showers, breezy winds, and snow levels dropping to around 4,000 feet, with Stevens Pass potentially receiving 1 to 3 inches of snow. Next week, cool sunshine will return with chilly overnight lows in the 30s.



Another round of rain showers will impact Western Washington on Friday with cool temperatures.

Rain showers are expected on and off on Friday, with plenty of dry time as well. High temperatures will be close to 60 degrees.

It will be cool with cloudy skies and a few showers on Friday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Detroit Tigers in game 5 of the ALDS on Friday evening. As of this morning, it’s a 50/50 toss up to keep the roof open or closed, as we expect showers in the area.

The roof could be closed at T-Mobile park if showers hang on this afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you’re heading to watch the Washington Huskies take on Rutgers in Montlake or the Reign FC take on the Utah Royals, be prepared for some light showers and cool temps.

Big picture view:

An Air Quality Alert is still in effect for Chelan and Douglas counties due to wildfire smoke.

The weekend, rain showers will continue, with breezy wind at times. Snow levels will drop to their lowest point of the season, around 4,000 feet. Stevens Pass could see 1 to 3 inches of snow from Sunday into Monday, and we could see more snow up higher in elevation.

Widespread rain showers will return to Western Washington this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels will drop to about 4,000 feet on Sunday and Monday in the Washington Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle) Expand

Cool sunshine returns to Western Washington next week with chilly overnight lows, in the 30s.

It will be a wet and breezy weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

