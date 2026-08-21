Seattle weather: Warm temperatures, increasing clouds before thunderstorms Friday

The Brief Friday stays warm across western Washington before cooler weather and thunderstorms move in Friday evening into Saturday. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect as dry lightning and gusty winds could spark new wildfires across the region. Drier weather and sunshine return Sunday into early next week, with mild temperatures expected.



A few low clouds will be around to start Friday, but they will continue to increase through the afternoon as low pressure moves inland. The main threat ahead will be the chance for dry thunderstorms Friday evening into Saturday, which could create new fires.

A few low clouds will be around to start Friday, but they will continue to increase through the afternoon as low pressure moves inland.

What's next:

Friday will be warm again, reaching the mid to low 80s with afternoon clouds. A Heat Advisory is in effect through Friday evening for areas east of the cascades, with highs reaching the 90s to triple digits. Upper 60s and 70s are expected along the coast with more clouds.

Friday will be warm again, reaching the mid to low 80s with afternoon clouds.

Overnight thunderstorms

On Friday evening, the upper level low that has been hanging offshore will slowly move into western Washington. This will create cooler temperatures into the weekend along with the showers and thunderstorm chances through Saturday evening. A few lingering showers can't be ruled out for the north interior early Sunday.

Friday evening the upper level low that has been hanging offshore will slowly move into western Washington.

Wildfire danger

A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect Friday evening through Saturday evening in the Olympics, Cascades and east of the mountains. The main threat will be dry lightning and gusty winds associated with the storm's outflow.

A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect Friday evening through Saturday evening the Olympics, Cascades and east of the mountains. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Skies will dry out Sunday into early next week, bringing back the sunshine and mild temperatures. There is a slight chance of sprinkles right now for late Tuesday into Wednesday as a weak system moves by, but we will wait to see how that develops into next week.

Skies will dry out Sunday into early next week, bringing back the sunshine and mild temperatures.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Automated license plate reader catch ‘elusive’ child rape suspect in Kent

A Pioneer Square staple shutters after 49 years

Hearing date set for recall petition against Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson

Seattle tech job cuts continue as TikTok lays off 75 in Bellevue

WA man dies at Bass Canyon from suspected drug poisoning

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

Washington State Fair braces for massive 19-show fair lineup

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.