Seattle weather: Warming up Tuesday, highs in the low 80s

The Brief After a cooler weekend, temperatures in Western Washington warmed to the upper 70s, with heavy rain and thunderstorms mainly affecting areas east of the Cascades. Clouds will persist overnight into Tuesday morning, but sunshine is expected by the afternoon, with temperatures rising into the low 80s. July remains dry in Seattle, with no major rainfall expected this week, though there is a chance of rain later in the month as high pressure rebuilds mid-week.



It was a warmer day after a cooler weekend. Temperatures warmed back into the upper 70s, which was a few degrees within the seasonal average.

It was a warmer day after a cooler weekend. Temperatures warmed back into the upper 70s, which was a few degrees within seasonal average.

We saw several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms along the Cascades today, lasting through the evening. Most of the rain stayed to the east of the mountains, but we did have some clouds drift further westward with a few showers later tonight.

We saw rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms along the Cascades through this evening.

Clouds tonight will move back in and stick around through the morning hours. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds tonight will move back in and stick around through the morning hours. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Clouds will be around to start the day Tuesday, but skies will give way to sunshine for Western Washington by the afternoon.

Clouds will be around to start the day Tuesday, but skies will give way to sunshine for Western Washington by the afternoon.

Tuesday we will start to warm back into the low 80s with temperatures a few degrees above Monday.

Tuesday we will start to warm back into the low 80s with temperatures a few degrees above Monday.

There has been no measurable rainfall this month, which is normal for July in Seattle — which is the driest month of the year. We aren't looking at any major rainfall this week, but some precipitation outlooks show a better chance of rain later this month. So stay tuned!

There has been no measurable rainfall this month, which is normal for July in Seattle.

High pressure will rebuild a bit through the middle of the week, making for warmer temperatures. A weak system will bring in a few more clouds and slightly milder temperatures.

High pressure will rebuild a bit through the middle of the week, making for warmer temperatures.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Witness captures video of plane crashing into water near Mukilteo

Judge lifts gag order in Idaho murders case against Bryan Kohberger

Fire truck thief goes on rampage in Everett damaging 14 vehicles

Idaho hiker mistaken for Travis Decker tells all

2 men arrested in $600k ATM robbery spree across WA

Gallery: Capitol Hill Block Party rocks Seattle streets

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.