Seattle weather: Cooler weekend, rain returns on Memorial Day
SEATTLE - After a beautiful stretch of sunshine this week, Western Washington’s weather pattern is beginning to shift heading into the holiday weekend.
Weak high pressure is hanging on Friday evening, with mainly clear skies to start and overnight lows in the 50s.
Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s with mostly to partly cloudy skies on Saturday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Gradual cooling this weekend
By Saturday morning we will see increasing onshore flow, more marine clouds during the mornings, and cooler air inland. Those clouds should gradually break apart during the afternoon, giving way to sunshine for many locations. Temperatures will remain comfortable, with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday will be very similar, though we will likely see more cloud cover.
Winds will also become a bit breezier this weekend, particularly through the Strait of Juan de Fuca as westerly flow strengthens.
Rainy Memorial Day in Seattle
The next wet system will push widespread rain across Western Washington Monday into Tuesday, along with much cooler temperatures. Highs on Monday will struggle to get to 60 degrees in many spots.
The Puget Sound lowlands could pick up around a quarter inch of rain, while the Cascades and Olympics may receive over an inch of rainfall through Tuesday afternoon.
Rain returns to Western Washington on Monday and Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Lowland showers are likely to linger into Tuesday before conditions begin to stabilize midweek. Wednesday through Friday looks drier with temperatures recovering back into the upper 60s and low 70s by the second half of next week.
It will stay dry around the greater Seattle area through Sunday, with rain showers returning on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)
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The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by the FOX 13 Seattle weather team.