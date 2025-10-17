Soggy and gray weather in Seattle this weekend

The Brief Enjoy sunny weather in Seattle this afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, perfect for the Mariners game at T-Mobile Park. Rain returns Saturday afternoon, with soaking rain possible into Sunday morning; gusty winds up to 40 mph may occur, with updates expected. Sunday will feature varied weather, including rain, sunbreaks, isolated lightning, and small hail; drier conditions are expected Monday through Wednesday, with heavier rain possible by Thursday.



Enjoy the beautiful sunshine this afternoon! Rain, wind and spotty thunderstorms return to Seattle this upcoming weekend.

Gusty and soggy weather can be expected in Seattle this upcoming weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After a drippy and cloudy start to the day, increasing sunshine can be expected over T-Mobile Park this afternoon. If you're someone that runs a little cool, I'd advise bringing a sweatshirt to the Mariners game (in addition to sunglasses). The weather will be beautiful for a mid-October day in the Emerald City.

Sunny and dry weather is on tap for the Mariners game on Friday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will be comfortable in the upper 50s to the low 60s.

After a cloudy start, sunnier skies are forecast in Seattle on Friday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Will it rain in Seattle?

What's next:

Saturday morning may be dry (albeit cloudy), but rain is back in action during the afternoon and evening. Late Saturday to Sunday morning, soaking rain is a possibility. It could be gusty at times on Sunday. In some cases in Western Washington, gusts could reach about 40 mph. The wind forecast is fluid right now and subject to change. Stick with us tonight and Saturday for additional updates.

Sunday will be a bit of a mixed bag: there will be rounds of rain, sunbreaks, isolated lightning strikes, pockets of small hail and blustery weather.

Drier conditions will follow between Monday through Wednesday. Heavier rain could stage a comeback by Thursday.

Wet weather is expected this upcoming weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care and GO MARINERS!!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

SEA Airport won't play Homeland Security video blaming Democrats for shutdown

Teen arrested after hit-and-run crash on West Seattle Bridge

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.