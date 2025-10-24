Seattle weather: Widespread rain, gusty winds to hit western WA

The Brief A fall storm will bring widespread rain and gusty winds to western Washington starting early Friday. Wind gusts could reach 30–40 mph across the central and South Sound, and up to 50 mph in the North Sound. Up to two inches of rain are possible through the weekend, so clear storm drains and prepare for wet, windy conditions.



Expect widespread rain and breezy winds to push through western Washington Friday.

Winds will be the strongest on Friday and Saturday, with gusts along the coast and northwest interior.

Keep reading to learn more about this latest fall storm to hit the region.

What we know:

An impactful weather system will bring wind and rain starting early Friday morning.

Rain will continue through most of the daylight hours and will be heavy at times, so make sure your storm drains are clear of leaves or debris.

Strong winds will also be a factor midday Friday, with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range in the central and south Puget Sound areas. Stronger winds are possible on the coast and in the northern Puget Sound.

A wind advisory is in effect for the northern Puget Sound, with gusts possible up to 50 mph.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

Winds will likely be stronger on Saturday, with gusts in the 35 to 45 mph range in the central and south Puget Sound. Stronger gusts are possible in the usual windy spots of the North Sound.

We could see up to two inches of rain in the Puget Sound lowlands Friday through Sunday, with more possible in some areas.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

We will also be watching dropping snow levels on Sunday, down to around 3,500 feet.

This could bring Snoqualmie Pass its first pass level snow of the season.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Cascades from Saturday evening through Sunday night with 6 to 10 inches of snow expected over passes above 3,500 feet.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

(FOX 13 Seattle)

On The Horizon:

Showers and cool temperatures will stick around through early next week.

