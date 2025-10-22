Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy Thursday, late showers and wind

The Brief Thursday will be mostly cloudy with mild temperatures in the mid to low 60s and possible passing showers. Gusty winds and heavier rain are expected overnight into Friday, with potential thunderstorms. Snow levels will drop significantly by Sunday, affecting mountain passes like Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass.



A weak front moved through Wednesday afternoon, bringing a few passing showers, clouds and breezy winds.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a few passing showers possible. Highs will be mild with temperatures reaching the mid to low 60s. Winds will start to pick up into the afternoon/evening as heavier rain returns overnight into Friday.

Winds will start to pick up late Thursday into Friday and will be gusty to start Friday. The strongest gusts will be along the coast and northern interior.

Showers will be moderate to heavy at times Friday with even a rumble of thunder possible. Snow levels will be around 6000-7000ft Friday, but will drop quickly into Sunday.

Another strong system will sweep through Saturday, with more rain and wind. Cooler air moves in Sunday, which will drop snow levels to 2500–3500'. We are looking at snow levels dropping to all of our mountain passes, including Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass. Showers continue into next week as the unsettled pattern continues.

