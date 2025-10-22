Seattle weather: More dry than wet through Thursday

The Brief Wednesday in Seattle will feature a mix of clouds, sunshine, and scattered light showers, with temperatures in the low 60s and occasional breezy winds. Thursday will be mostly dry with isolated showers and partly to mostly cloudy skies, while Friday will bring widespread rain and wind gusts up to 35 to 45 mph, with about half an inch of rain expected. More showers and gusty winds are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with winds easing by Sunday evening; Snoqualmie Pass may see its first snow as snow levels drop to 3,000 feet, and lowland temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s early next week.



Wednesday will bring a mix of clouds, sunshine, and a few showers to the Seattle area.

It will be a mixed bag Wednesday, with temperatures in the low 60s and scattered light showers in the afternoon. Winds may be a bit breezy at times today.

Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds, sunshine, and a few showers in the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A mix of clouds and showers are expected in the Puget Sound area Wednesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain in Seattle

Big picture view:

Thursday will be mainly dry with only a few isolated showers and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Widespread rain will hit the Puget Sound area early Friday morning. This system will bring wind gusts up to 35 to 45 mph. The incoming front will stall over the area on Friday, bringing steady rain and winds. Rainfall totals for the Puget Sound area will be around a half inch Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will bring more showers and gusty winds to the area, with winds easing Sunday evening.

Widespread rain and breezy win will impact the Puget Sound area Friday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

When is WA snow season?

Snoqualmie Pass could see its first snow of the season on Sunday and Monday. Snow levels will drop to around 3,000 feet by Sunday.

Snow levels will drop to 3,000 feet in the Washington Cascades next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures in the lowlands will only top out in the low to mid 50s early next week.

Stormy weather will hit the Puget Sound area Friday and Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Have a great day!

