Seattle weather: Gusty winds and heavy rain at times Friday

The Brief A storm system will bring wind and rain to Western Washington, affecting Friday's commute with potential road flooding. Winds will be strongest Friday and Saturday, with gusts along the coast and northwest interior. Snow levels will drop by Sunday, possibly bringing a few inches to Snoqualmie Pass and continuing into next week.



After a mild and cloudy day, our next round of stormy weather returns with wind and rain.

This fall system is going to bring impacts for the work commute Friday, potential road flooding and downed leaves/branches. Winds will be strongest tonight into Friday and again on Saturday. Snow levels are also on track to drop by Sunday for more snow in the passes. There could even be a few inches for Snoqualmie Pass.

Heavy to moderate rain will continue throughout the day as our first front of this series of weathermakers moves through western Washington on Friday. We will see a bit of a rain lull late Friday with mostly cloudy skies.

Winds are also going to be gusty Friday, with the strongest winds along the coast and northwest interior.

Temperatures Friday will be mild, a few degrees above the seasonal average with plenty of moisture.

Another round of rain and gusty winds will move through Saturday, which could bring another round of impacts for the weekend. Showers will be scattered Sunday with lowering snowlevels continuing into next week.

