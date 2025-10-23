Seattle weather: One-two storm punch Friday and Saturday

The Brief Thursday will be mostly cloudy with mild temperatures in the low to mid 60s, ahead of strong weather systems hitting Western Washington. Starting early Friday, expect heavy rain and strong winds, with gusts up to 40 mph in central and south Puget Sound; rain totals could reach up to two inches by Sunday. Saturday will bring even stronger winds, and snow levels may drop to 3,000 feet on Sunday, potentially bringing Snoqualmie Pass its first snow of the season; showers and cool temperatures will persist into early next week.



Thursday will be the last quiet day for a while, as a couple of strong systems take aim at western Washington.

Thursday will bring mostly cloudy skies and mild high temperatures, in the low to mid 60s.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

An impactful weather system will bring wind and rain starting early Friday morning along the Washington Coast. Rain will slowly sweep inland by the morning commute, and it will continue through most of the daylight hours.

Rain will be heavy at times, so make sure your storm drains are clear of any leaves or debris. Strong winds will also be a factor on Friday, with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range in the central and south Puget Sound areas. Stronger winds are possible on the coast and in the northern Puget Sound.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

A half inch to an inch of rain is possible on Friday, with a third of an inch to a half inch possible on Saturday. Up to two inches is possible from Friday through Sunday.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Winds will likely be stronger on Saturday, with gusts in the 35 to 45 mph range in the central and south Puget Sound. Stronger gusts are possible in the usual windy spots of the north sound.

We will also be watching dropping snow levels on Sunday, down to around 3,000 feet. This could bring Snoqualmie Pass its first pass level snow of the season.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers and cool temperatures will stick around through early next week.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

First WA snow of the season to hit this week. Here's where

Teen found hiding in closet after 2 people found dead in Pierce County home

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.