Strong winds with drenching rain in Seattle by Monday

The Brief We have a stormy weather pattern ahead of us. Winds in places like Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia could be slightly stronger than what will be experienced today. Minor flooding can be expected in flood-prone valleys.



Western Washington is bracing for rounds of heavy rain and strong winds between today and Tuesday. We’re particularly concerned about the wind forecast for Monday night to Tuesday morning.

For this reason, we’ve issued a weather alert for Monday. That’s when a potent storm system could stall over the region, producing forceful gusts across Puget Sound that could lead to power outages and tree damage.

There’s still uncertainty about the timing and severity of the winds. Stick with us for the latest. Keep reading for the full weekend forecast.

Temperatures will reach the mid 50s around the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Strong winds at times from Saturday to Tuesday morning:

Today: There’s a Wind Advisory in effect today until 7 p.m. for the Admiralty Inlet area, the Northwest Interior and the Central and North Coast for gusts to 45 mph. Tree limb damage and isolated power outages are possible.

Today: Elsewhere in Puget Sound today, there could be wind gusts ranging between 25-35 mph. Unless winds are somehow stronger than the models are expecting, we don’t anticipate the weather to be problematic for the greater Seattle area today.

Sunday: Another batch of wind arrives Sunday afternoon and evening. Winds will probably impact the same areas that are targeted under a Wind Advisory today. However, winds in places like Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia could be slightly stronger than what will be experienced today. At the most, gusts could approach or barely exceed 40 mph in these communities. Most commonly, gusts will reach 25-35 mph for the highest populated areas of western Washington.

Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning: A powerful area of low pressure will move slowly over western Washington during this time, increasing the pressure gradient in a big way. This could cause widespread forceful winds.

Regarding Monday's storm: While the forecast models disagree about how powerful the winds might get Monday night, I'd be ready to keep your phones charged, hunker down and prepare for potential power outages. Check our forecasts on Sunday and Monday morning to get the latest information.

Here’s another very personal recommendation: I’d steer clear of doing a big grocery haul on Sunday or Monday in case the power goes out and the food goes bad.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the North Sound and North Coast on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Western Washington on-and-off rain ahead:

Rain increases across the region again this afternoon and tonight. Heavy rain returns Sunday afternoon….and surges back into western Washington again Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms are also possible at times, including

I’m very concerned about how the intense rain could lead to dangerous driving conditions in the days to come. Not only will the downpours lower visibility for drivers, it could create the risk of slipping and hydroplaning. The roads will be waterlogged. Keep your speed in check this weekend and increase your braking distance from the car in front of you.

Gusty, rainy and stormy weather is a possibility in Seattle through Tuesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

River flooding and landslides:

Moderate flooding is expected by Sunday morning along the Skokomish River in Mason County. That’s where a Flood Warning is in effect.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Skokomish River in Mason County. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There’s a widespread Flood Watch in effect for much of our region to reflect the chance for rising rivers, creeks and streams in the coming days. We even can’t rule out hyper-localized street flooding where torrential rain develops over areas with poor drainage.

Other rivers in western Washington will be rising in the coming days – potentially nearing or exceeding flood stage in some areas by Sunday and/or Monday. This includes the Snoqualmie River.

This doesn’t look like a major river flooding event by any stretch: in fact, it looks mostly minor. However, if you live in flood-prone valleys, just stay tuned to our forecasts.

The areas with the best chance of river flooding will be for rivers coming out of the Central and Southern Washington Cascades, the Olympics and in Southwest Washington.

A Flood Watch is posted for many places in Western Washington, including in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Landslides and avalanches in the mountains:

Snow levels will elevate this weekend due to the mild nature of upcoming rain. Several inches of rain will fall over the mountains. The drenching rain and snow melt in the low to mid elevations will put pressure on local rivers.

With the soaking wet weather comes the risk for landslides in the coming days as well. We’ll need to watch vulnerable bluffs, cliffs and hills for this.

The danger of avalanches is high in the backcountry: experts warn against doing backcountry skiing and snowboarding this weekend in many places over the Cascades and Olympics! Head to the Northwest Avalanche Center for more details on the Avalanche Warning in effect.

Rounds of rain and wind are forecast in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier and quieter weather is likely by Tuesday evening.



Take good care!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

