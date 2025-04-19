Seattle weather: Damp conditions for Easter Sunday

After enjoying plentiful sunshine and highs in the 70s for many backyards on Friday, we're forecasting cooler and cloudier weather for Easter Sunday with occasional showers.

A few showers could bubble up in Seattle on Saturday, but quiet weather is expected overall. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will land on either side of 60 degrees around Puget Sound. Many communities in the North and Sound will enjoy abundant sunshine - along with most places on the Olympic Peninsula and the coast. It could be a different story for the Hood Canal, Kitsap Peninsula and the Central Sound neighborhoods (e.g. Everett, Seattle and possibly Tacoma): that's where partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected due to a weak convergence zone.

Highs will max out in the upper 50s to the low 60s around the greater Seattle area on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Later, this same zone could spark light showers - particularly this afternoon and tonight. However, most areas in western Washington will wind up dry today.



Wetter weather is on the way for Easter Sunday. It's not quite the egg-citing forecast some of you peeps might've hoped for ;) Highs will reach the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Periodic showers are likely. I'd recommend incorporating a waterproof layer into your outfit tomorrow!

Scattered showers and cooler weather is ahead for Seattle on Easter. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday night into Monday morning, there might be light snow at Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes due to another convergence zone. If you're traveling during this time, be ready for slick spots and minor snow accumulation.

Highs will remain in the 50s over the next three days in Seattle with wet weather at times. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier weather takes over Monday evening. We'll enjoy three consecutive days of dry, sunny weather from Tuesday to Thursday. Showers are once more a possibility on Friday.

Dry, sunny and war weather will develop in Seattle during the workweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information for this article comes from the FOX 13 Seattle weather center.

