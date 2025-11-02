Quiet weather Sunday in Seattle with a gray workweek

After a drenching and gusty Saturday, much quieter weather is in store for the Seattle area on Sunday. Enjoy the fleeting sunbreaks today because darker skies are on tap for the workweek ahead.

Highs in the 50s with occasionally rainy weather is in store for Seattle over the next few days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We fell back early Sunday morning, and now that daylight saving time has ended – the sunset tonight will be at 4:49 p.m.

We had a few showers Sunday morning. Even for a time, traction tires were advised at Stevens Pass due to light snow falling. For the rest of the day today, you can plan on highs in the 50s with increasing clouds this afternoon.

On-and-off, light showers are forecast in Seattle on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Northern WA weather this weekend

There could be a rogue shower near the Canadian Border this afternoon, but most backyards will be shower-free for later today. Tomorrow, there could be light, on-and-off showers.



In the last nine days in Seattle, we've had more rain than the previous 145 days combined: it goes to show you that fall weather is in full force!

The last nine days in Seattle have featured times of heavy rain and the stats reflect that. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Weather in WA this week

Heavier rain and rounds of wind could return by Wednesday and lasting through the end of the workweek. Overall, the skies will be rather gray and overcast this week. Be prepared for multiple atmospheric rivers for the middle to end of the week, causing rain and blustery weather.

Cloudy weather with rounds of rain is forecast in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

