1 injured in shooting near Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood

The Brief A person was struck by gunfire near Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood Thursday night. Police say a male suspect fled the area, and officers are actively searching for him. Seattle Police will release more information on the incident as it becomes available.



Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured near the Rainier Beach neighborhood Thursday night.

What we know:

It happened along Wabash Avenue South and Seward Park Avenue South, near Be'er Sheva Park.

Seattle police confirmed the shooting at around 10:15 p.m.

At least one person was injured by gunfire, police said.

Officers are actively looking for a male suspect who fled the area after the shooting.

Seattle Police will release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

