1 injured in shooting in Seattle's South Park neighborhood

A person was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Park neighborhood Monday night, Seattle police confirmed.

What we know:

The incident happened along 14th Avenue South and South Cloverdale Street around 9:30 p.m.

Seattle police said one victim was injured by gunfire.

What we don't know:

The extent of the victim's injuries was not specified. There was also no word on any suspects.

Police will release more information on the shooting investigation as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

