Seattle police investigate fatal double shooting at Lake City park

The Brief A shooting at a park in Lake City left two men dead on Monday. Seattle police are actively searching for the suspect involved in the incident. Officers are working to determine what led up to the deadly double shooting.



Seattle police are investigating a shooting that killed two men at a park in the Lake City neighborhood.

What we know:

Police initially posted about the incident around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The shooting happened at Virgil Flaim Park, located at 2700 Northeast 123rd Street.

Police said two men suffered mulitple gunshot wounds in the shooting. While one victim died at the scene, the second victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. The incident is now being investigated as a double homicide.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Seattle police are actively searching for a suspect. Police say they have also recovered a weapon.

Officers are working to determine what led up to the deadly double shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

'It's all gone': Fire destroys Sultan, WA family business

Idaho murders crime scene photos reveal bloody aftermath of attack

'Its a zoo': Frustrations grow over Seattle's new bus-only lanes

Seattle's 'paddle rave' new summer hit on Lake Union

Sheriff's sergeant killed while assisting traffic in Spokane County, WA

'Presence, not activity': New tool helps track ICE agents across U.S.

3 Seattle-area sandwich shops make Yelp's Top 100 list

Art mural defaced for second time in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.