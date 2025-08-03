Man dead, juvenile injured by shooting in South Seattle

A man is dead, and a minor has been injured following a shooting in South Seattle on Sunday morning.

Timeline:

Seattle police officers say they responded to a shooting scene just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 3 in the area of 1st Avenue South and South Dakota Street.

A juvenile was shot in the leg and an adult man was shot in the chest. While the younger victim is in hospital and expected to survive, the other victim died of his injuries at Harborview Medical Center.

Detectives report that multiple guns were recovered from the scene and one person was transported to the police headquarters for questioning.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes said the shooting "stemmed from an unauthorized and unregulated gathering, which culminated in the loss of another community member."

What you can do:

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in thisstory came from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Level 3 evacuations issued for Bear Gulch Fire in Mason County, WA

Fire at funeral home in South Seattle was intentionally set

Uber rides cost more in Seattle than rest of US: report

Alaska Airlines flights to Hawaii delayed, canceled amid tsunami warning

State lawmaker concerned over companies 'quiet quitting' Washington

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.