Seattle police respond to fatal crash on Aurora Avenue in Phinney Ridge

At least one person was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian on Aurora Avenue in Seattle Monday night.

What we know:

Police said the fatal crash happened on Aurora Avenue North at North 59th Street in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 63-year-old man unconscious in the southbound lanes with critical injuries.

Despite efforts from first responders to save the man's life, he died at the scene.

Police said a 27-year-old woman hit the man and remained at the scene. She reportedly cooperated in the investigation and showed no signs of impairment.

Police determined the man was crossing westbound outside of a marked crosswalk when the vehicle hit him.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Seattle Police's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.

