Seattle police recover stockpile of weapons from teens

Seattle police report that multiple teens involved in a crime spree had a cache of weapons including a stockpile of guns. Officers believe they were connected to an incident at Lake Washington Apartments last week.

Timeline:

On Sept. 22, at about 3:45 p.m., Seattle Police said in a statement that officers responded to reports of an armed suspect near a suspicious vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, known to be involved in a Sept. 20 shooting.

The vehicle was reportedly spotted between apartment buildings along Seward Park Avenue South, where witnesses reported seeing a group of teens exchanging guns.

Seattle Police release photo of weapons and ammunition

Seattle officers then set up an arrest team and approached the suspects. Upon seeing the police, the suspects exited the vehicle and fled, causing the car to roll forward and crash into a police cruiser, according to an SPD post online.

Two 16-year-old boys and two girls, aged 16 and 17, were taken into police custody. Investigators report that two suspects remain outstanding.

Police seized the vehicle and obtained a search warrant, recovering several firearms and other items, including the following:

A submachine gun with a 30-round magazine

Handguns with auto switches and extended magazines

A backpack with a ski mask

An ammunition crate filled with rifle bullets

A cellphone

A high school geometry book

An ID card

Key fobs

Three of the suspects were booked into juvenile detention at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center, while the 17-year-old girl was released to her parents at the South Precinct.

SPD says detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit continue to investigate the case.

